Roy Hodgson Eyes Former Liverpool Colleague to Solve Eagles' Goalkeeping Woes

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is interested in adding 35-year-old goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri to his injury-stricken squad after he cancelled his contract with Brazilian side Fluminense last month, according to The Sun.

Hodgson worked with the former Brazilian international during Cavalieri's two-year spell at Anfield where the veteran goalkeeper kept four clean sheets in 10 appearances.

Although the Eagles are still set to capture Vicente Guaita from Getafe when the summer transfer window opens, Hodgson is desperate to provide some cover for Wayne Hennessey before the end of the season.

Hennessey is currently Crystal Palace's only available goalkeeper as Julián Speroni continues to miss out through injury.

The 31-year-old has kept just three clean sheets this season - the last of which came in a 1-0 victory over Burnley last month - and goals conceded is proving to be a real cause for concern for the Eagles.

However, the experience that Cavalieri will bring to the side could be a massive help for the club as Crystal Palace look to retain their Premier League status this season.

Hodgson's side are currently one point above the relegation places this season. However, the Eagles face Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool over the next few weeks - something which could see Palace in the bottom three by April.