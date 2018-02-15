Ex-Birmingham & Aston Villa Boss Alex McLeish Agrees 2-Year Deal to Become Scotland Head Coach

Former Aston Villa boss Alex McLeish has agreed to take over as Scotland manager, signing a two-year deal that should see him wield the reins until 2020.
The Scot held the post for a brief stint in 2007, and the Scotland FA have decided to place their trust in him once more as they look to impose a measure of stability.
BREAKING: Alex McLeish agrees to become the new Scotland manager on a deal until 2020. #SSN pic.twitter.com/BdS1Fa7sS2— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 15, 2018
“We have agreed a deal with Alex up until 2020," a source from Hampden told the Daily Record.
“Alex met the board on Wednesday night and received unanimous support. The final details were confirmed today.”
McLeish is believed to have received strong support from SFA president Alan McRae and vice president Rod Petrie. But some board members took a while to warm up to the idea of the 59-year-old returning 10 years after quitting the job to take one up at Birmingham City.