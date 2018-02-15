Ex-Birmingham & Aston Villa Boss Alex McLeish Agrees 2-Year Deal to Become Scotland Head Coach

By 90Min
February 15, 2018

Former Aston Villa boss Alex McLeish has agreed to take over as Scotland manager, signing a two-year deal that should see him wield the reins until 2020.

The Scot held the post for a brief stint in 2007, and the Scotland FA have decided to place their trust in him once more as they look to impose a measure of stability.

“We have agreed a deal with Alex up until 2020," a source from Hampden told the  Daily Record.

“Alex met the board on Wednesday night and received unanimous support. The final details were confirmed today.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

McLeish is believed to have received strong support from SFA president Alan McRae and vice president Rod Petrie. But some board members took a while to warm up to the idea of the 59-year-old returning 10 years after quitting the job to take one up at Birmingham City.

