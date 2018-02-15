Inter Defender Škriniar Claims Recent Stories of Him Wanting Out Were Born Out of a Mistranslation

Inter defender Milan Škriniar has set the record straight about the recent stories linking him with a move away from the club, claiming he is happy at San Siro and that he was simply mistranslated.

The Slovakian international is hot property after shining for the Nerazzurri this season following his summer move from Sampdoria, and he had been reported to have been discussing a 'breathtaking offer' from an unnamed European club, but that he didn't want to rot on the substitutes' bench.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The player has now spoken out about about the story, insisting it is false. He said, as quoted by Forza Italian Football: "I never thought or said that I wanted to leave. It is an honour for me to be here! I don’t know who translated the words from Slovakian, but they didn’t do it very well."

The breathtaking offer in question is rumoured to have been €65m, meaning the 23-year-old's market valued has soared to over double what Inter paid Sampdoria for his services.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

He has made 26 appearances for the third-placed side this season and scored three goals, but has gained plaudits for his maturity and composure in defence.

Škriniar has been consistent, and had helped the club into a fantastic position at the top of the table with Napoli and Juventus, before they fell away over the past couple of months.

He is under contract until 2022 with the club, meaning it could take a huge offer to prize him away from San Siro.

