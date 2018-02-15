Mark Lawrenson Unconvinced by Newcastle January Signing & Highlights Goalscoring as an Issue

BBC journalist Mark Lawrenson has put a dampener on Newcastle's January transfer business in the wake of the side's huge win against Manchester United.

The Magpies made three loan signings in Kenedy, Martin Dubravka, and Islam Slimani last month. And despite replacing Aleksandar Mitrovic with the Leicester City forward, Lawrenson still reckons the side will struggle to score goals.

“I really don’t see goals in Newcastle, although against Crystal Palace they did commit forward however, Palace had all sorts of chances and really could and should have won that game," the pundit told The Northern Echo.





“I think they’re scrappy and I look at the three promoted, I know you mentioned Newcastle, but I think you’ve got to lump in Huddersfield, they don’t have many goals in them, but Brighton, obviously they signed Leonardo Ulloa and the boy from PSV, but it looks like Brighton are trying to address the problem."

Lawrenson was pretty blunt when it came to singling Slimani out, stating that he doesn't see the Algerian striker scoring 'loads of goals' for Rafa Benitez's side.

"It’s about goals," he continued. "Goals make the difference in staying in the division and getting relegated and I just look at Newcastle and kind of go, 'am I convinced Slimani will get loads of goals for Newcastle?' No I’m not convinced at all.”

Slimani scored five goals for the Foxes this season, ahead of his move to Newcastle, but hasn't been able to play for his loan side due to him joining with a thigh strain which he hasn't recovered from.