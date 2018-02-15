Zinedine Zidane Praises 'United Front' After Real Madrid Fightback Earns 2-Goal Advantage

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has praised his side's "united front" following their 3-1 Champions League last-16 first-leg win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening, however knows the second-leg is not a test to be taken lightly.

Los Blancos found themselves a goal down shortly before the half-hour mark after Adrien Rabiot slotted past Keylor Navas following a late run into the area, however dragged themselves back level again on the stroke of half-time as Cristiano Ronaldo blasted his penalty into the bottom left-hand corner of Alphonse Areola's net.

The intensity of the opening 45 minutes seemed to hold no bearing on the second, with the Premier Division outfit's high press consistent throughout, and they were eventually rewarded for their efforts late on as both the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and left-back Marcelo netted within three minutes of one another to put the Spanish outfit in a commanding position for the return leg next month.





However, despite their two-goal buffer and the pleasure he took from watching his side's complete performance, Zidane knows the trip to Paris will bring a whole host of new challenges in a competition that means so much to Real Madrid.





“This has been a great night", the Frenchman told the club's official website following the victory.

"We can be satisfied with how the game went. We played well from start till finish. We kept hold of the ball and pressed them well. It was a great result and we're happy.

"We have to congratulate the team because it was their united front that got us the win. I think we deserved the win after the work we've done, all the preparations we've made.

"It was a case of great teamwork and once again they showed why they're all important. The fans were key too. They kept pushing from minute one to minute 90, even when we conceded that goal.

"This club has 12 European Cups and that means a lot. This is such a prominent competition and we want to prove time and time again that this club values this.

"We showed it for the full 90 minutes. We coped well, both with and without the ball. We defended well, with aggression and rhythm.

"The Champions League really has a place in this club's heart. We played 90 stunning minutes against a top rival. That's all that we're concerned with.

"We have to turn our attentions now to the return leg, that will be entirely different."