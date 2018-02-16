Chelsea Fans' Optimism Crushed After Real Reason for Hazard 'New Contract' Photo Revealed

Chelsea fans' optimism surrounding links between Eden Harzard signing a new contract and a picture surfacing online portraying him undertaking a photoshoot at Stamford Bridge has been crushed, after it was reported it was for nothing more than a promotional video.

The Belgium international was captured standing pitch side in a Blues home shirt inside an empty Stamford Bridge, sparking speculation an announcement from the club involving the player's future could be imminent.

However, according to football.london, the 27-year-old was simply partaking in a filming day for an upcoming project, pouring water on the excitable flames that had ignited online.

Hazard has been linked with a move away from Chelsea regularly so far this campaign, with Real Madrid claimed to be the most likely destination should Zinedine Zidane retain his role as manager.

Last month the attacker claimed that he would follow in the steps of both club and international teammate Thibaut Courtois, stating to The Mirror: “Yes. I think Thibaut first. Then I will sign".

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, with doubts also circling the the 25-year-old goalkeeper's commitment to the west London outfit, supporters are rightly worried this summer could well see a decimation of their most talented assists, including boss Antonio Conte.

There has been much talk about the Italian being removed from his post come the end of this season, or indeed before if trigger-happy Roman Abramovich is left displeased.

But despite the growing conjecture, the 48-year-old is attempting to continue his mission to secure Champions League football for next term.

"My players know very well what our work is and what we have to do. For sure we are going to try to fight against this speculation", Conte told a post-match press conference following his side's 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

"There is only one way, to win and play good football. I think until the end we continue to live with this speculation. For me it is not important."