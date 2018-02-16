Harry Maguire Gunning for FA Cup Glory Ahead of 5th Round Tie Against Former Club

Harry Maguire has offered his verdict on how far Leicester City can go in the FA Cup ahead of their fifth round tie.

The Foxes defender spoke to EASports.com about his side's chances of going all the way in the prestigious domestic cup competition during an intriguing interview that covered a range of topics.

Leicester entertain Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium on Friday evening as they plot a course to the quarter final stage of the tournament, and Maguire revealed it's a competition that everyone associated with the club wants to do well in.

He said: "It’s a cup we want to go far in. We made a lot of changes at the weekend but with the squad we have at our disposal is more than capable of winning games.

"We can afford to change five or six players because we have such a good strength in depth.

"You never know what can happen, as we have seen in years gone by, you see more and more underdogs defying the odds and in with a chance of winning the cup. Hopefully we can go as far as we possibly can."

Leicester dispensed with the services of former boss Craig Shakespeare earlier in the season due to their poor form in the Premier League, but results have been turned around since Claude Puel took up the reins in the Midlands.

Maguire stated that the Frenchman had been a breath of fresh air around the club since his arrival as he spoke about the disappointing nature of their start to the 2017/18 campaign.

He added: "We had a tough run of fixtures at the start of the season and obviously we didn’t pick up as many points as we would have liked to.

"We were playing okay at the time but then obviously the change in manager happened and now Claude Puel has come in we’re looking really strong and solid and now up to 8th in the league.

"I think if the season finished now with us in 8th spot, we could consider the season as a good one for ourselves."

