Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

The FA Cup reaches the 5th round stage this weekend, with the teams still left in the competition just three wins away from a final at Wembley Stadium in May.

One match that will peak interest this weekend is the game in South Yorkshire, as Carlos Carvalhal returns to Hillsborough with his Swansea City side to face former club Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday lunchtime.

Carvalhal has transformed the fortunes of the Swans over the past month in their bid for Premier League survival, although the former Owls boss will be desperate to get one over his former employers.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Hillsborough:

Classic Encounter

The Swans have a decent record at Hillsborough, unbeaten in their last four visits to Hillsborough, although their last visit to the steel city was all the way back in 2010, when both teams were plying their trade in the Championship.





Their only win during that time however, was a 2-0 win in December 2009, as a brace from then midfielder Darren Pratley was enough for Paulo Sousa's side to take all three points back to Wales.





The win for Swansea moved them up into the play-off places, while a defeat for the hosts condemned them to a 10th game without a win, leaving them in the relegation zone, three points off safety.

Key Battle





Lucas Joao vs Alfie Mawson

Although Swansea are favourites for the game on Saturday, Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay will hope his side will get some joy in the shape of in-form striker Lucas Joao.

The Portuguese international is currently enjoying an upturn in form in previous games for the Championship side, scoring three goals and providing an assist in his last three games, most recently a brace against high-flying Derby County on Tuesday.

His sizable frame and physicality will be a challenge for Swansea centre-back Alfie Mawson who has stood out this season for some impressive individual performances.

Should the former Barnsley man be able to nullify Joao on Saturday afternoon, Carvalhal's side will go along way to winning the game at Hillsborough and book their place into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Team News

Jos Luhukay will be without three first team players when they host Premier League side Swansea on Saturday.

Sam Hutchinson (hernia) joins the pair of Barry Bannan (hip) and Fernando Forestieri (knee) on the sidelines for the 5th round clash at Hillsborough.

Swansea meanwhile have a lengthier injury list to contend with, missing up to four first team players ahead of Saturday.

Leroy Fer (achilles), Wilfried Bony (cruciate ligament), Renato Sanches (hamstring) and Angel Rangel (calf) will all miss the FA Cup tie for Carvalhal's side.

Potential Sheffield Wednesday Starting Lineup: Wildsmith; Venancio, Loovens, Pudil; Hunt, Clare, Pelupessy, Reach, Boyd; Rhodes, Joao





Potential Swansea City Starting Lineup: Nordfeldt; Naughton, Bartley, Mawson, Olsson; Dyer, Ki, Carroll, Clucas, Routledge; Abraham

Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday have had a mixed bag of results in recent week, drawing three, winning two and losing one of their last six games in all competitions, and know it'll be a tall order to overcome a vastly improved Swansea side.

The Swans have really turned the corner since the arrival of Carvalhal, only losing one of his 11 games in charge since his appointment. Getting the best out of his small group of players, Swansea look a different side to the one Paul Clement was managing at the beginning of the season.

With Swansea winning four of their last six games, the Premier League side will be favourites for the game at Hillsborough. Although Sheffield Wednesday will give a good account of themselves in front of their home crowd, the form and quality of Swansea should see them through to the quarter-finals at the expense of their Championship opponents.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Swansea City