'You Should Score More': Bayern Defender Reveals Hilarious Piece of Advice Given by His Daughters

Jérôme Boateng has had a magnificent career, but his daughters believe he can still add to his performances on the pitch.

The FC Bayern München defender has been immersed in trophies ever since joining the club in 2011, being an instrumental figure in those six trophy-laden seasons, helping the Bavarians to five consecutive Meisterschales, two DFB-Pokals and a Champions League triumph.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Despite winning the World Cup on top of that, however, his daughters think an aspect his missing from his game, when speaking in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

"My daughters always say 'you have to score more often'. Fatherhood has changed my whole life. When you have two daughters, you are complete. The whole day changes for you.

"It's a lot about them, how you act, how you feel, and when they were born; it's a completely new situation.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

"Of course, sometimes you have to say: 'No, this isn't right,' but I always wanted to be a young father and I am very proud of them."

Boateng's last goal game a matter of weeks ago in the victory over TSG Hoffenheim, where Bayern fought back from two goals down. The Berlin-born player also scored a rare goal in the DFB-Pokal win over Borussia Dortmund before the winter break.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Another member of the centre-back's half-brother, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has since returned to Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The former Manchester City, Hertha BSC and Schalke talisman's best goal-scoring season came in 2014/15 when he notched three to his name - all coming in the Champions League.

Die Roten next face VfL Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena looking to extend their eighteen-point lead at the summit, ahead of their clash against Turkish champions Besiktas.