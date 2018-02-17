Manchester United is hoping to tie Arsenal for the most FA Cup wins in England's history, but it must first get by Huddersfield Town in the fifth round to have any shot at the title.

The Terriers, who fell to Manchester United two weeks ago at Old Trafford, have already beaten the favored foe once this season, doing so in league play back in October. The site for that match, John Smith's Stadium, will host Saturday's round-of-16 clash, one that Manchester United enters after a few days of friction. The Red Devils fell to Newcastle last weekend, and reports have emerged over a rift developing between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba. All will be eager to put that behind them with a comfortable win, especially with a Champions League clash vs. Sevilla on the horizon next week.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV.