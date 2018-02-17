Bayern Munich is rolling toward another Bundesliga title, and the next hurdle on its quest is Wolfsburg, when the two meet on Saturday.

Bayern has won 12 games in a row in all competitions and has opened up a commanding 18-point lead in the league. It will have to be wary of looking ahead to next week's Champions League knockout encounter vs. Besiktas, though, and Wolfsburg will be hoping to take advantage of any lapse in focus.

The hosts are battling relegation, sitting just four points clear of the relegation playoff place, and it will be desperate to take points of Bayern. It managed to do so in their earlier meeting this season, playing to a 2-2 draw at Allianz Arena–though that was when Carlo Ancelotti was still managing Bayern.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:30 a.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.