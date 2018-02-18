Tottenham last won the FA Cup in 1991, and it has a golden chance at reaching the quarterfinals with a fifth-round date at Rochdale on Sunday.

Spurs will be the overwhelming favorite to advance over the side that currently sits last in League One and looks destined to tumble down to England's fourth division. Tottenham, meanwhile, is coming off a North London Derby win in the Premier League and an inspiring 2-2 draw at Juventus in the Champions League.

In order to reach this stage, Rochdale ousted Millwall in a replay, while Tottenham overcame upstart Newport County in a replay as well.

