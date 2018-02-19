REVEALED: Arsenal Gave Up on Signing Jonny Evans to Concentrate on 2 Other Transfer Targets

Arsenal gave up on their January pursuit of West Brom defender Jonny Evans after the club decided to prioritise moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to the Daily Mail as per the Express.

The Gunners looked to be favourites for the Northern Ireland international's signature in January, and were tipped to secure his services ahead of Manchester City for just £20m. However, nothing came of the rumours and Evans could now be available for £3m in the summer if West Brom suffer relegation.

What kind of feral bunch are #wba’s best and most experienced players. Shame on them!! Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore, Jonny Evans and Boaz Myhill. What an embarrassing disgrace they are! — Jonny Gould (@jonnygould) February 16, 2018

Evans, who was recently involved in some taxi controversy, has spent two-and-a-half years at the Hawthorns following his £7m switch from Old Trafford back in 2015 and has amassed over 83 appearances since.

His time in the West Midlands looked to be coming to an end in January until Arsenal chose to give up on signing the centre-back to focus on their two other main targets Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang.

The Armenian international agreed to join the Gunners on the 21st of January, with Chile forward Alexis Sanchez moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal. While Aubameyang signed for Wenger's side on the 31st of January from Borrusia Dortmund for a club record `£56m.





Nevertheless, the Daily Mail did report on deadline day that Arsenal had a £12m offer for Evans rebuffed by West Brom, and so it appears that their decision to give up on their pursuit might also have come down to the Baggies' valuation - with the Gunners knowing that he could be worth just £3m in the summer.