Everton Midfielder Idrissa Gueye Signs New Toffees Deal to Stay at Goodison Park Until 2022

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has signed a new deal with the club, keeping him at Goodison Park until 2022.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Toffees after an impressive season with Aston Villa in 2016, has played 24 Premier League games so far this season, scoring once and also featuring in the club's Europa League matches.

He told Everton's website: "Everton is the right place for me and this is why I have signed my new deal.

"I am very happy to sign a new contract with Everton. It is great for me and for the club and I am very happy. I love the fans here. They have been great to me. They made it easy for me to sign this contract.





"Of course, I spoke with my family and my agent, but the love of the fans was really important and this is a really good thing for me. I have enjoyed immensely my time so far at the club, I enjoy working with the manager, his staff and the players here and we are really determined to finish the season strongly.





"We will keep working hard to build on our home record and try to get the same results or similar away from home, too. I believe in my team and I believe in this club.”

Everton manager Sam Allardyce was pleased with the Senegal international penning a new deal, adding: "I’m really pleased that Idrissa has signed a new deal at the club. He’s been terrific since I’ve been here and it’s fantastic for the club.





"I love his attitude, the way he enjoys his football, the dedication and focus with which he trains every day and always with a smile on his face.





"It’s great that he’s committed long-term to Everton and he will enjoy some of his best football here in the years ahead."