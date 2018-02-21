Shakhtar Donetsk is fresh off its winter break, which means a well-rested–but potentially rusty–side takes to the field when it hosts Italy's AS Roma in the Champions League.

Shakhtar was a surprise package in the group stage, pipping Napoli to a second-place finish and even beating Manchester City in group play en route to advancing to the knockout stage. Roma, too, fared well in the group stage, finishing atop a pairing that included Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. The Serie A power slipped during a rough December and January, though, only to bounce back with three straight wins in league play entering Wednesday's clash.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live WatchESPN and Facebook Live.