How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AS Roma in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 series on Wednesday, February 21.
Shakhtar Donetsk is fresh off its winter break, which means a well-rested–but potentially rusty–side takes to the field when it hosts Italy's AS Roma in the Champions League.
Shakhtar was a surprise package in the group stage, pipping Napoli to a second-place finish and even beating Manchester City in group play en route to advancing to the knockout stage. Roma, too, fared well in the group stage, finishing atop a pairing that included Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. The Serie A power slipped during a rough December and January, though, only to bounce back with three straight wins in league play entering Wednesday's clash.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Live Stream: You can watch the match live WatchESPN and Facebook Live.