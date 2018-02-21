West Ham Keeping Tabs on 3 Players as David Moyes Eyes Summer Window Makeover

West Ham manager David Moyes is apparently keeping a close eye on three players as he is reportedly already planning for next season.

The Hammers are currently 12th in the Premier League table after their 2-0 win against Watford. They are four points clear of the relegation zone. The current season may still be in full flow, but manager David Moyes is apparently already looking towards the next campaign, eyeing potential new recruits.

According to the Express, Moyes is monitoring Hibernian star John McGinn, Joel Drommel of FC Twente and Metz midfielder Vincent Thill. Along with those deals, West Ham may also look to make Joao Mario's loan deal from Inter permanent in the summer. However, the club have yet to decide whether to pursue it.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Scotland international midfielder McGinn has made 123 appearances since joining Hibernian in 2015, and the 23-year-old has also netted 16 goals in that time.

Young goalkeeper Drommel, in comparison, has made just 12 outings for FC Twente since 2015. The 21-year-old has also featured for the Netherlands U19 and U20 sides, making a combined 10 appearances for both.

The other player on Moyes' radar, Thill, began his professional career with Metz in France in 2016 but has made six appearances for the club since. The 18-year-old Luxembourg international has also yet to find the back of the net for the French side.

West Ham's next game will be in the Premier League against Liverpool this Saturday away from home, with the club looking for a result to boost their chances of Premier League survival.