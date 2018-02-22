Arsenal Star Henrikh Mkhitaryan Aims Fresh Swipe at Jose Mourinho With Wenger Compliments

Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has aimed a fresh dig at old manager Jose Mourinho after praising Arsene Wenger and his style of football.

Mkhitaryan is now a Gunner following his sensational swap deal last month that saw the disgruntled Alexis Sanchez move to Manchester United.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Armenian endured a tricky time of things under the Portuguese's management, performing inconsistently throughout his 18-month spell.

There had been reports of a rift between the pair, and that may have been the case given Mkhitaryan's latest comments. Mourinho has certainly made subtle digs towards the star previously.

Mkhitaryan told ESPN: "In the last year I played in Dortmund with Klopp, Dortmund was playing very good football and I think it seems to be a bit similar comparing Arsenal to Dortmund.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

"I’m very happy to be here. I get pleasure playing offensive football and being part of Arsenal.

Every offensive player wants to play offensive football. For me as well, I always love to play offensive football, it’s not easy to defend all the time.





"It’s necessary to do the best for the team, but in this case, when Arsenal are playing offensive football, I’m trying to give everything I can give to the team."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Of course, Mourinho has faced criticism for his 'negative' or 'defensive' style of football, which seemed to hinder the creative 29-year-old's game during his time in Manchester.

Mkhitaryan has started his Arsenal career well since moving, providing four assists in four games and next season it could well be that fans witness the return of the industrious Borussia Dortmund Mkhitaryan who provided 23 goals and 32 assists in 52 games across all competitions.

