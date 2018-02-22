David Wagner Piles Pressure on Rivals by Claiming Life at Club Is Already Out of His 'Comfort Zone'

David Wagner has piled the pressure on Huddersfield's relegation rivals, admitting that being apart of the Terriers ensures 'you are out of your comfort zone' as the club's facilities and financial power in the Premier League are a world away from those possessed by their league counterparts.

With over two-years at the helm the Terriers boss has overseen Huddersfield's remarkable rise from the depths of the Championship to the heights of the Premier League - defying all odds in the face of economic superpowers.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A shoestring budget leaves little room for luxury both on and off the field, yet Wagner - who is known for taking his squad to uninhabited islands in pre-season to fend for themselves - claims the unorthodox life at the Yorkshire club ensures he no longer needs to create his own 'uncomfortable situations.'

“If you sign for this club, you are usually out of your comfort zone,” Wagner told the the Telegraph.



“This is why I don’t usually have to create uncomfortable situations, because we are anything but a typical Premier League club. We got promoted with an £11 million budget. Nobody planned it, nobody expected it and now we are here.

Nonetheless, today's performance showed that Huddersfield are going to continue fighting for survival to the very end. Their battle to avoid relegation is going to be a very tight one, that's for sure. — Ben Cullimore (@bcullimoreftbl) February 17, 2018

"We have to deal with it and this means we have to live with these circumstances that are anything but Premier League standard.”

With the fight for Premier League survival hotting up, Huddersfield's victory over Bournemouth last time out ensured they currently sit outside the relegation zone by a single point.

A victory over league dwellers West Brom on Saturday would offer a timely boost to their survival hopes ahead of a run of six of their next seven matches coming against sides who are all staring down the barrel of a relegation scrap.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Reflecting on the season to date, Wagner added: "I’m very proud of where we are so far with 27 points from 27 games in the most difficult circumstances of any Premier League club for sure, not only financial wise.

“I’m excited to see where this will end. It feels a little bit like the last few months of last season in the Championship when I was very proud of what the players had done, but also so excited to wonder, ‘What at the end will we get out of it?’.

"We know that we have a chance to stay up and I think the most important thing will be how we deal with defeats, because we’ll have some defeats in the next 11 games.

“There are fixtures that are more winnable than others and maybe our advantage is that we are so calm and so clear in our head. We know where we’ve come from and we really can be focused on what we have to do, rather than contend with all the other talk that maybe other teams who are in our situation have to deal with."