David de Gea Ready to Commit Future to Manchester United Despite Renewed Real Madrid Links

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is preparing to extend his stay at Old Trafford despite constant speculation that he could be on his way to Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old Spanish capital born custodian proved how valuable he is to Jose Mourinho's outfit yet again during the Red Devils' goalless draw with Sevilla on Wednesday evening, with vital saves allowing the Premier League giants to head into the return leg next month as favourites to progress.

Understandably, constant talk linking the former Atletico Madrid youth product with a switch back to his home nation has caused much concern for the United faithful. However, the Times have claimed that the shot stopped is willing to put pen to paper on a new deal in the North West, spelling an end to any potential move.

The report states that Old Trafford chiefs are keen to tie down De Gea for at least another additional season on top of his current contract with the club, which would see him commit until 2021.

While the official figures of the Spaniard's demands have not been released, it has been suggested that any new agreement would be worth in excess of £220k-per-week, potentially making the 27-year-old the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

However, Manchester United's gain is very much Real Madrid's loss, as Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane's desire to land the custodian has been well known for some time, with both keen on shoring up defensively this summer, in particular, following their disappointing domestic campaign.

But Chelsea may also indirectly feel the pain of De Gea securing a new deal with Manchester United, with Blues shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois reportedly the reigning European Champions' second port of call.