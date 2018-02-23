Man City Attacker in Race to Be Fit for Cup Final as Pep Reveals Jesus Could Return & Bravo Starts

Gabriel Jesus could make an eagerly awaited comeback for Manchester City in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, Pep Guardiola has suggested.

Jesus, who sustained a knee injury against Crystal Palace on December 31, described leaving Selhurst Park on a stretcher as the 'worst day' of his life, but could make at least a cameo in City's first cup final of the season on Sunday, way ahead of schedule.

Speaking in his press conference, Guardiola revealed he would make a decision on the Brazilian forward's inclusion on Saturday, while Raheem Sterling struggles to be fit in time.

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

“Gabriel? We'll see tomorrow, he made a third session with the team so every day he is better,” Guardiola said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“He [Sterling] had a problem with muscle, he had a problem against Basel. I don't know if he's ready for Sunday.”

While both forwards face a race for fitness, Fabian Delph is definitely not available for selection after his red card in the shock FA Cup defeat to Wigan.

Guardiola also confirmed that Claudio Bravo will start on Sunday. The Chilean, who was ousted as City's first choice by summer signing Ederson has played all five of City's Carabao cup clashes this season and Guardiola has highlighted his loyalty to the former Barcelona stopper as his reason for keeping faith in him for the final.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“Without Claudio we would not have been in the semi-final. Against Wolves he made saves against their players in one on ones, and made saves in two penalty rounds," he said.

“He deserves to play in the final and he’s going to play, because the locker room is more important sometimes than the final.

“Without him we would not be here. He’s going to play."