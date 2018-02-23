Man Utd Starlet McTominay Keen to Repay Mourinho's Faith Following Start on 'Big Night'

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is aiming to repay his manager's faith after starting ahead of Paul Pogba in the side's Champions League round of 16 tie against Sevilla in midweek.

The 21-year-old started alongside Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera in midfield, ousting the frustrated Frenchman, who came on in the 17th minute after Herrera was taken off through an injury.

"Scott McTominay played very well..."



"Can I hug you?! Thank you, thank you!"



"No more Pogba questions!" 😂@DesKellyBTS and José Mourinho hug it out after the match 🤗 pic.twitter.com/OFIIhkYLyZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2018

“Obviously it’s so important for me to repay the manager whenever he puts trust in me in these games,” the starlet said to MUTV (as quoted by the Independent).

“I thought the whole team tonight put in a real shift for the manager and I think going back to Old Trafford we’re in a good position. I wouldn’t say the best position because we didn’t win, but we’re in a good position because we can go back and fight for every ball and hopefully we can progress to the quarter-finals.”

Scott McTominay and David de Gea the two best players for Manchester United. Not hard to choose from. Both saved the team on a number of occasions. Been class. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 21, 2018

Pogba, meanwhile, is believed to be involved in a personal row with manager Jose Mourinho, who insisted that the midfielder missing the weekend's match against Huddersfield through illness was the reason for his omission from the starting lineup.

His replacement, though, put in a remarkable shift on the night, despite the Red Devils drawing 1-1, rather disappointingly.

“Big nights, big occasions. That’s what you want in your career,” he added. “They’re the things that make or break you as a footballer, and I feel like it’s how you deal with them situations that define you as a player and as a character on the pitch.

“Obviously nerves are only natural. It’s how you deal with them nerves and it’s how you put that on a football pitch. Once you’re out there, you just forget about it - it’s a game of football on a pitch that you’ve played on before, so, you just take it from there, want to play your game and that is it.”