Michy Batshuayi Brilliantly Responds to Mindless Atalanta Fans Following Racist Abuse in UEL Tie

On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has taken to Twitter to respond to the claims he was the subject of racial abuse during Borussia Dortmund's 1-1 Europa League draw with Italian side Atalanta on Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in the two-legged tie which saw BVB advance through to the last-16 with a 4-3 aggregate win thanks to his home brace last week.

However, what should have been a joyous night for the Belgium international was reportedly tarnished by a few mindless Nerazzurri supporters, who the frontman claimed racially abused him during the 90 minutes.

But the Chelsea loanee was to have the last laugh in this all-too-common and disgusting incident, brilliantly ending his social media post stating: "Hope you have fun watching the rest of Europa League on TV while we are through", as well as adding the hashtags "Say No to Racism" and "Go Watch Black Panther".

2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands ... really ?! 🤦🏾‍♂️ hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through 🙊🙈🙉 #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther ✌🏾 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 22, 2018

Unfortunately, this reported scenario is just one in a long line regarding Serie A outfits, with Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi the subject of many discriminatory chants by opposing supporters so far this season.

The 30-year-old is not the only player to be chastised because of the colour of their skin in Italy in recent times, however, with now-Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger stating that there is too much racism in the league before securing his switch to west London in the summer.

Russian club Zenit St Petersburg, who also booked their place in the last-16 of the competition on Thursday evening, were ordered by UEFA to seal off part of their stadium for the visit of Glasgow Celtic this week after supporters were found guilty of a similar offence.