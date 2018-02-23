Watford's Injury Woes Could Finally Be Easing as Four Players Look to Return Against Everton

Watford's injury woes seem to finally be easing as four first team players aim to return for the game against Everton on Saturday.

Will Hughes, Miguel Britos, Kiko Femenia and Heurelho Gomes are all in contention for the home match at Vicarage Road after two weeks of training due to the Hornets absence from the FA Cup.

Speaking to the club website, Javi Gracia expressed his relief at finally having some of his best players off the treatment table.

He said: "All of them have the possibility to come back. The team need them. It is possible some of them go into the team. Tomorrow we will decide. It is possible they will be available to participate in the match. They are not 100 per cent but they trained with the team this week."

Britos has faced the lengthiest lay off, sitting out for 16 games since he went off injured after a collision with Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey in November. His return will be most welcome with left-back Jose Holebas having to fill in at the heart of defence during his absence.





Hughes has also faced a similar time on the sidelines, missing 15 games with a hamstring injury just as he was starting to hit top form.

After 10 weeks out it feels good to finally be back training! Laaaaavly 😅 — Will Hughes (@wjhughes19) February 14, 2018

Gomes has missed the last five games and while he has proved a safe pair of hands in the Hornets' net, Orestis Karnezis has really impressed in goal and will give the manager a selection headache ahead of the Toffees clash.

Femenia strolled straight down the tunnel when Watford conceded twice to Palace in the dying moments to lose in December but the actual injury turned out to be worse than it appeared, with the potential prospect of him and Gerard Deulofeu down the right hand side exciting the on loan Barcelona winger.

Gracia also confirmed that Stefano Okaka is available for selection and that fellow striker Troy Deeney is fitter than he was against West Ham when he appeared to struggle with an ankle problem.

However, Younès Kaboul, Christian Kabasele, Tom Cleverley and Nathaniel Chalobah remain on the sidelines, putting a real pressure on the central core of the team.