David de Gea Demands Eye-Watering £350k-Per-Week to Extend Stay at Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has demanded £350k-per-week to extend his stay at the club, according to reports.

The 27-year-old's current deal at Old Trafford runs until 2020, with the North West side also having the option to prolong that by a further 12 months if they wish.

However, despite still potentially three years remaining on the agreement in place, Red Devils chiefs are keen to tie the Spaniard down, which, according to The Sun, will only happen if his eye-watering wage demands are met.

United are concerned that both the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, who earns considerably more but is yet to provide performances to match, as well as consistent interest from Real Madrid may well force De Gea to look elsewhere for genuine appreciation of his value.

The report claims that the former Atletico Madrid academy product is not, however, looking to challenge the financial heights of the January arrival - who pockets around £505k-per-week - but is confident his influence should deserve £350k-per-week - £130k more than his current wage.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are attempting to extend the Madrid-born custodian's stay by four or five years, and know searching for a stopper with a similar ability will prove difficult, if at all possible.

However, Ed Woodward and co. will also know that any long-term agreement will force Real Madrid, who are desperate to improve their squad this summer - particularly with a goalkeeper - to dig deeper into their pockets if their persistence proves too much.