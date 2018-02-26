Watford Fan Favourite Heurelho Gomes Names Idol Growing Up & Favourite PL Away Ground

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has named his football idol growing up, his toughest ever opponent and his favourite Premier League away ground as part of an interview for the Premier League and BT Disability programme.

As a young player at Cruzeiro, Gomes looked up to a fellow Brazilian goalkeeper who had played for the club in the 1990s before making a successful switch to Europe to win trophies.

Getty Images/GettyImages

"A guy that used to play for my club in Brazil - Dida. He used to play for AC Milan as well," Gomes explained while chatting to 13-year-old Hornets fan Jack James, who takes part in Watford FC Community Sports and Education Trust disability sessions.

As for the toughest forward he's ever faced, the 37-year-old opted said, "Probably Cristiano Ronaldo," a player Gomes faced in the Premier League during his time with Tottenham.

The one away ground that stands out above all the others that Gomes has played since first moving to England in 2008 is the home of Liverpool.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"For sure, Anfield. Anfield, for me, has one of the best atmospheres," he said.

