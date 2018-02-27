Sadio Mane Reveals Why 'Any Player' Would Love to Play for Liverpool Under Jurgen Klopp

Sadio Mane has made the bold claim that 'every single player' would enjoy playing for Liverpool due to the camaraderie within their ranks.

The Senegalese striker was quoted by the Daily Mail as he revealed his thoughts behind why players would jump at the chance to make a switch to Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have been in mightily impressive form recently under the German - racking up 103 goals in all competitions so far this term and losing just one Premier League match in the past 19 contests.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

That is form that Mane puts down to the team ethic instilled by Klopp since his appointment two-and-a-half years ago, and the 25-year-old stated his belief that the positive atmosphere in the camp had helped secure results.

He said: "The team spirit is good and the confidence is here so I think we are in a good way.

"Every single player is always very happy playing with each other. We always try to help each other and we work as a team. I think that is the team's power and the team's purpose. Every single player would love to play in this team.

"We are lucky boys and we are going to keep trying to work hard and give our best when we take our places on the pitch to continue to try and win the games.

"I can sense that the club is moving in the right direction. There were a couple of difficult years at Liverpool a while back but those things happen to every single club in the world.

"At the moment we are in a good way so everything is possible. I think we have improved a lot in the past few months. We know that on our day we can beat any team in the world."

Mane has featured in 29 games for Liverpool throughout the current campaign, and has weighed in with 13 goals and seven assists.