Brazilian Legend Ronaldinho Claims Premier League Striker Could 'Walk' into Any Team in the World

Brazilian footballing legend Ronaldinho has claimed that Harry Kane could walk into the starting lineup for any team in the world, having proven his ability over the last few years with Tottenham.

Kane has really started to establish himself now as an elite striker. With his form consistently placing him amongst the highest scoring forwards around the world, reports continue to emerge lining him up with high profile moves away from north London - most notably Real Madrid.

And it appears that Barcelona legend Ronaldinho believes a record breaking move could be on the cards very soon, admitting that he'd be a top target to most of Europe's biggest clubs:

"Harry Kane has been a great player for a while now – but there is no doubt this season he has hit a new level." He told the Mirror.





“He is now at the level where any team in the world would want him. He could walk into any team in Europe. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, it doesn’t matter how strong the team.

“He is now one of those few players in the world that any team would have to make room for if they had the chance to sign him.”

Last summer saw Ronaldinho's compatriot Neymar break the world transfer fee record with his move to Paris Saint-Germain, and the 37-year-old seems to hint that Kane could break that record again:





“Over the last windows we have seen that the biggest clubs in Europe have paid whatever fees needed to sign the best players in the world.

“For maybe four or five clubs they are now at a stage where the fee is not important if they want the player they pay what they have to.”