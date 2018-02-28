Jose Mourinho Gives Green Light for Scott McTominay to Represent Scotland at International Level

Jose Mourinho has reportedly allowed Scotland manager Alex McLeish to hold talks with Manchester United defender Scott McTominay continues to decide on his international future.

The 21-year-old's recent run of form has seen him become the latest breaktrough player in the Premier League, as his rise from the Man Utd youth system up to the first team has been prolific.

McTominay has started three consecutive games for Mourinho's men and has helped them go through to the FA Cup quarter-finals as well as putting in a fine display in the 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday in the league.

His impressive performances have shown that he plays with assuredness and maturity beyond his years, and this has caused a tug-of-war between two nations in an attempt to persuade the midfielder to join up with the respective nations at international level.



McTominay was born in England but because his father is from Scotland, he can represent either nation. And according to the Telegraph, Mourinho has given the go-ahead for the midfielder to talk with McLeish, as the Scotland manager tries to make a case as to why he believes he should represent Scotland.

"I gave him my advice, but I think the parents' advice is more important than mine," said Mourinho of McTominay's important decision.

"I think his own heart is more important than my advice, because my advice is purely from the career point of view. I think more important than his career is his feelings, his family's feelings, the way he feels about it and also the overall situation with him."

McTominay refused the chance of a first Scotland cap in the friendly against Holland in November, but McLeish hopes to convince the player his international career will be best served by representing Scotland.

There have been no suggestions that Gareth Southgate has or will hold talks with the Man Utd youngster, but he will have to act quickly if the midfielder is in his plans for the future Three Lion's squad.



Regardless of where his allegiences lie internationally, Mourinho believes the player will have a great career.

The Portuguese added: "I think he's going to have a very good career, regardless of his national team choice. I think the most important thing for him is to feel good with himself."