How to Watch Lazio vs. AC Milan: Coppa Italia Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Lazio vs. AC Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal on Wednesday, February 28.

By Avi Creditor
February 28, 2018

Lazio and AC Milan meet for a place in the Coppa Italia final when they play the second leg of their semifinal on Wednesday.

The two sides played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the San Siro, leaving everything to play for in the return bout. They've split their Serie A meetings this season, with Lazio winning 4-1 at home in September, while AC Milan returned the favor with a 2-1 home win in January.

Lazio is hoping to win the trophy for a seventh time, with its most recent coming in 2012-2013, while AC Milan hasn't won it since 2002-2003 and is eyeing a sixth title.

Milan enters unbeaten in its last 12 matches in all competitions, while Lazio has won three straight after a five-match winless stretch, including punching its ticket in the Europa League last 16.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: GOLTV

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

