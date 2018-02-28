Lazio and AC Milan meet for a place in the Coppa Italia final when they play the second leg of their semifinal on Wednesday.

The two sides played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the San Siro, leaving everything to play for in the return bout. They've split their Serie A meetings this season, with Lazio winning 4-1 at home in September, while AC Milan returned the favor with a 2-1 home win in January.

Lazio is hoping to win the trophy for a seventh time, with its most recent coming in 2012-2013, while AC Milan hasn't won it since 2002-2003 and is eyeing a sixth title.

Milan enters unbeaten in its last 12 matches in all competitions, while Lazio has won three straight after a five-match winless stretch, including punching its ticket in the Europa League last 16.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: GOLTV

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.