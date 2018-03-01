Pep Guardiola Reveals How He's Getting the Very Best Out of Club Record Goalscorer Sergio Aguero

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained how he is managing to get the best out Sergio Aguero.

The striker is 29 now and into his seventh season at the Etihad since his £38m move from Atletico Madrid in 2011, but is playing some of the best stuff of his career after plundering 30 goals in just 34 games in all competitions.

The club-record goalscorer is on the brink of entering the 200 club for City, and will be eyeing a wounded Arsenal side as potential to do just that as he pitches up at the Emirates on Thursday for the sides' Premier League clash.

Supposedly Guardiola has been tough on the Argentine this season which has at times caused a bit of friction, but the Spaniard is unapologetic for getting the best out of the striker and Aguero respects his methods.

Guardiola said, as quoted by the Mirror: "I’m so demanding of him, and the other ones, because I think he can do better - not for any other reason. I do it to help him.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"He has to know he has to play good to be in the team, it’s the same for everybody. The only way to keep going in three competitions is to be like this."

Aguero, who opened the scoring in the Carabao Cup final against the Gunners on Sunday, is just three goals shy of equalling his best-ever haul in a single season for the club, and with over two months of the season still left to play, one has to expect he will surpass 33 goals given the kind of form he is in.

