Uruguayan Star Reveals Failed Man City Bid in 2015 & Intention to Retire at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin has revealed that Premier League giants Manchester City tried to sign him in 2015 - but that he's now determined to play for eight more years and intends to retire in the Spanish capital.

It appears that the wounds suffered as a combative centre-back aren't enough to deter the Uruguayan, who recently lost teeth in Atletico's tie with Valencia. Godin has spent eight years at Los Rojiblancos, and intends to spend another eight at the Wanda Metropolitano, going until he's 40.

He said, while speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER: "Yes, I see myself retiring in Atleti, because no, although I want to retire big, just like 40. Do I play in another team in Spain? I do not know, football goes around a lot, I can not say no.





"I feel competitive, I do not think about retirement, I do not see it at the moment, I think it will be football that leaves me."





2015 saw Godin linked with a move to Premier League leaders Manchester City, and while the defender admitted that the idea of moving crossed his mind, the decision to stay in Spain was simple.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

He said: "I do not know how to speak English."

"It's true that in the summer of 2015 they wanted to sign me in. I had doubts, but I put in the balance things that I prioritised more and I'm still here."

Sat seven points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga, Atletico face the league leaders on Sunday afternoon, and Godin and co will be determined to grind out a result, knowing that a loss will all but hand Barca the league title.