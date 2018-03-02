Leicester vs Bournemouth Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Leicester City take on AFC Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with both teams looking to turn a point in their last meeting into three.

Leicester have endured a disappointing February, despite reaching the FA Cup quarter finals. The Foxes have took just two points from the nine available during the month, including a 5-1 loss to runaway leaders Manchester City.

Bournemouth did slightly better, by taking five of the nine available points, but did suffer what could be a damaging 4-1 loss to Huddersfield.

Despite the average month, Leicester still remain in 8th place in the table, just one point behind 7th place Burnley, while Bournemouth are in 11th place, four points behind Saturday's opponents.

With both teams looking to start March in a positive way, and looking to be fighting for places in the top half of the table, the game should be an intriguing one.

Here is everything that you need to know as the Foxes meet the Cherries.

Classic Encounter

Bournemouth 1-1 Leicester (August 2015)

Looking through past meetings between the two sides, there wasn't many games which you could call classics. It's not surprising considering that they have only met 14 times during the two clubs' histories.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

While not being a classic, this game was significant for another reason; although it wouldn't be known at the time.

Jamie Vardy's penalty to level the scores in the 86th minute, meant that this game was the first of his record breaking streak of scoring in eleven consecutive Premier League games.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Bournemouth took the lead in the 24th minute through an overhead kick from striker Callum Wilson.

And it looked like the Cherries would end Leicester's unbeaten run, until Jamie Vardy was bought down in the box with four minutes to play.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Vardy stepped up himself and made no mistake by slamming the ball past Artur Boruc and into the top corner.





The result meant that Leicester would end the weekend in 3rd position in the Premier League, and Jamie Vardy would be on his way to breaking Ruud Van Nistelrooy's record.

Key Battle

Jamie Vardy vs Nathan Ake

All smiles @harrymaguire93 😄 A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on Feb 16, 2018 at 3:37pm PST

Jamie Vardy is having another very impressive season in front of goal, having registered 13 Premier League goals so far this season. The England striker had scored in five games in a row, before Stoke managed to keep him out last weekend. Vardy's main strength, alongside his finishing is his speed, which causes defenders all over the world problems.

The man who's job it will be to keep Vardy quiet is Nathan Ake. He has played in every Premier League game for Bournemouth so far this season, after signing from Chelsea in the summer. If Ake and his fellow defenders manage to keep Vardy quiet during the game, it will go a long way to subduing Leicester's attacking prowess.

Good comeback, we go again next week💪🏽🍒 pic.twitter.com/A6ujGqeamT — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) February 25, 2018

Team News

Leicester could have a full contingency available for the game. Striker Shinji Okazaki was the only absentee from last week's 1-1 draw with Stoke, but Claude Puel has confirmed that he has returned to training this week, and a decision will be made on him before the game. Robert Huth is now fit to play, but may find it hard to get playing time for the rest of the season.

CP: "@okazakiofficial came back this week with the squad and we will see tomorrow if he can come in the squad for the next game. I will see if he is fit for the match." #LeiBou pic.twitter.com/UUUrCjSmic — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 1, 2018

Bournemouth are also looking healthy on the injury front, with only long-term absentee Tyrone Mings unavailable for the match.

The defender has not played a game so far this season due to an ongoing back injury. Jermain Defoe made his comeback from injury as a substitute in last week's draw with Newcastle, and should be available for selection.

Prediction

With it looking like both teams are not going to be threatened by relegation in the last three months of the season, both could play with a freedom that could make this an entertaining game.

Leicester will be looking to pick up their form in their next two games ahead of an important FA Cup quarter final against Chelsea, while Bournemouth will be wanting to close the gap on their opponents.

❄️ @riyadmahrez26.7 A post shared by Leicester City (@lcfc) on Mar 1, 2018 at 6:13am PST

The fact that Bournemouth will be looking to take the game to Leicester may play into the Foxes hands, as they have struggled to break down teams who put men behind the ball in the last two home games.

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Bournemouth



