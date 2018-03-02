Mino Raiola Reveals 'Client Worth €100m' Will Move to Italy or England This Summer for Nothing

Super agent Mino Raiola has declared that Mario Balotelli is set to leave Nice this summer after spending the last two years in France - to find a new club in either the Premier League or Serie A.

Balotelli, who Raiola believes is worth €100m in today's market, would be available on a free transfer and his agent claims he has already been talking to suitors on the striker's behalf.

"Mario is ready to come back [to Italy or England], Raiola told Italian broadcaster RAI.

"He has matured and is one of the top ten attackers to the world, and the number one Italian. He is worth €100m, but will move for nothing," the agent added.

"I'm already dealing with many clubs in England and Italy. I spoke with Juventus, Roma, Napoli, Inter," he continued, before admitting that a third spell at AC Milan is not on the cards.

"Milan? No, because there [sporting director Massimiliano] Mirabelli is there and I cannot talk to him, I'm not at his level."

Balotelli had previously also played for Inter, Manchester City and Liverpool before winding up at Nice two years ago after an injury ravaged season on loan at Milan in 2015/16.

The often controversial forward scored 17 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for the French club. In 2017/18, the 27-year-old has enjoyed his most prolific season to date, netting 21 times in 29 appearances so far, the first time he has ever gone over 20 in a single campaign.

In talking to Serie A's title challengers, Raiola is certainly aiming high for his client and it will be interesting to learn over time which Premier League clubs he has been propositioning.

