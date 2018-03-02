REVEALED: The Depth of Arsenal's Shambolic 2018 Form as Pressure Mounts on Arsene Wenger

A recent stat from Opta has revealed Arsenal have lost more matches in all competitions in 2018 than any other Premier League team (7).





The Gunners have only picked up three wins of out thirteen matches in all competitions so far this year, most recently losing 3-0 to Manchester City in a league game on Thursday night, and that unusually high 'games played' figure will do little to mitigate the appalling number of defeats.





Just a few days before that, the struggling Gunners had a chance to pick up their first piece of silverware this year when they played City in the Carabao Cup final. In a performance that was heavily slated by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, Arsenal lost 3-0 to the Citizens - possibly practicing for their Thursday night performance.

The string of losses has meant Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has become under increased pressure at the club. Following their cup final loss, Wenger met with the Arsenal board to discuss whether he was the right man going forward for Arsenal.

With the league title way out of reach, Arsenal's only hope to win a trophy this season is the Europa League - which may well also prove their best chance of getting into the Champions League. They advanced to the last 16 of the competition by beating Ostersund 4-2 on aggregate, and will play AC Milan at the Emirates next week.

Arsenal currently sit at sixth in the Premier League, eight points behind Chelsea and ten behind their north London rivals Tottenham.



