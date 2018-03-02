Tottenham Given Huge Boost by Imminent Jan Vertonghen Return Ahead of Juventus Clash

Tottenham have been handed a boost in their bid for a top four Premier League place, with defender Jan Vertonghen returning to first team training on Friday.

The Belgian centre back has missed the last three games with an ankle injury picked up during training but it seems he will no return for the run-in.

Vertonghen has been a key part of Spurs' good form, in both domestic and European competition, and having him back from injury will be a huge boost to the club.

TEAM NEWS: @JanVertonghen (ankle) has returned to first team training. pic.twitter.com/GkxYvleZAo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 2, 2018

It is possible that the 30-year-old could return to action in Saturday's game against Huddersfield and will certainly be fit in time for the second leg of the club's Champions League last 16 tie against Juventus.

The tie is evenly poised after a 2-2 draw in the first leg and having Vertonghen in the side will certainly give Spurs fans more confidence in getting a result at Wembley and progressing to the quarter-finals.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The north London club will need to keep their key players fit as they continue to fight on three fronts this season. They will be hoping to progress into the latter stages of the FA Cup after a 6-1 win over Rochdale but will no doubt be focussed on their fight for a top four place in the league.

Tottenham currently sit fourth in the table - two points clear of Chelsea. They will be hoping to keep their good run of form going in the lead up to a clash with Chelsea at the start of April.