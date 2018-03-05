Manchester City are looking stronger than ever heading into the final stages of the season. Victory against Chelsea in their last game seems to all but confirm City as Premier League champions, as we just wait until when they will lift the title.

The Citizens are about to become an even stronger unit with the news that three players have returned to training. Among them is long-term absentee Benjamin Mendy.

Mendy, Fabian Delph, and Raheem Sterling have all been pictured in training ahead of City's second-leg tie against Basel on Tuesday night. Of the three, Sterling has spent the shortest spell on the sidelines due to a thigh problem. Sterling was missing for City's last two league games as well as the Carabao Cup final victory against Arsenal.

Fabian Delph has been missing since January and City's only league defeat of the season at the hands of Liverpool. Among City's superstars, Delph has been a surprising feature in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup, where he has been converted into a left back.

Delph's use as a left back was made necessary to cover for Benjamin Mendy. City fans will be particularly excited to see him back, as he has been out of action since September due to cruciate ligament damage.

Since then, Mendy has been playing the role of Man City's hype man, showing his support for his team on Twitter and Instagram with some hilarious posts.

Sterling and Delph will be the most likely to be in contention for a return to the pitch this week. Mendy will need to improve his match fitness and is aiming for a return at the end of March or beginning of April.