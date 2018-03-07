Manchester City didn't leave much drama to be sorted in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 vs. FC Basel, and it will look to put the finishing touches on a quarterfinal berth at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side was overwhelming in a 4-0 win in Switzerland, with Ilkay Gundogan goals book-ending scores from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero. It would take a collapse of historic proportions for Man City not to advance, and one would expect a Guardiola-coached side–even one that is not necessarily a first-choice XI–to professionally finish off the job against a Basel side that will be desperate for goals.

Leroy Sane threatened early for Manchester City, with the in-form German international forcing a save off a close-range chance from the left in the fifth minute.

The opener came a few minutes later, though. Gabriel Jesus finished off a gorgeous sequence, with Sane feeding Bernardo Silva out right, where he then cross to the back post for Jesus to tap home.

Gabriel Jesus opens the scoring for #ManCity vs #FCBasel at the Etihad, and makes it 5-0 on aggregate.

It probably should have been 2-0 on the day two minutes later, when the sizzling Sane crossed for Bernardo Silva in the center of the box, only for the Portuguese playmaker to whiff on the first-time attempt.

Basel pulled even on the day in the 17th minute, when Mohamed Elyounoussi finished from the center of the box. The goal, while it certainly won't please Guardiola, doesn't do much to the ramifications of who goes through, as Man City still carried a 5-1 aggregate lead.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

How we’re lining up tonight!



City XI | Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gündogan, Yaya Touré (C), Bernardo, Foden, Sané, Jesus



Subs | Ederson, Walker, Agüero, De Bruyne, Adarabioyo, Otamendi, Diaz#cityvfcb #mancity pic.twitter.com/IFkGrJkCeL — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 7, 2018

The quarterfinal draw for the Champions League will take place on Friday, March 16, with no restrictions placed in which teams can be paired with one another. Real Madrid and Liverpool became the first two teams to punch their tickets, doing so on Tuesday.