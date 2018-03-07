Manchester City is in position to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after winning the first leg against Basel 4–0 on the road.

Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho are nearing a return from injury but won’t be in the squad for Wednesday’s match, Pep Guardiola announced Tuesday.

City is in position to pull of a treble this season, having already won the League Cup and built a large lead in the Premier League. The Blues’ chance to become the first English club to win four major trophies in a season evaporated with a 1–0 loss to Wigan in FA Cup fifth round.

Basel is currently second in the Swiss Super League, 14 points behind Young Boys, and has lost its last three matches, including to Young Boys in the Swiss Cup semifinal last week. Saturday’s game against Zurich was postponed due to a power failure at Basel’s home stadium.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go.