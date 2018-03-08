Emre Can Reveals Agent Has 'Blocked' Talks About His Future Until Season's End

Emre Can has revealed how his agent has proven to be the stumbling block in Liverpool's attempts to negotiate a new contract for him.

The midfielder was quoted by the Daily Express in the wake of the Reds' 0-0 Champions League draw with Porto on Tuesday as he once again fielded questions about his long-term future at Anfield.

Can is out of contract in the summer and speculation has been rife about whether he will commit himself to Liverpool or head to any number of interested suitors.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

And the Germany international explained why his agent had decided to 'block all negotiations' with Jurgen Klopp's team until the end of the season as Can sought to focus on helping Liverpool continue their impressive campaign to date.

He said: “Of course, I have to think about my footballing future. I haven’t signed for any other club, I’m just focused on this season.

"We want to finish in second place in the Premier League, we’re in the Champions League quarter-finals and we want to progress. That’s all I’m focused on now.

I think he's probably waiting because if he comes out and says he's leaving now he knows he won't get the same reception from the fans on match days... — Vinchenzo ✌ (@1c588fe1a7d5447) March 7, 2018

“My agent has blocked all the negotiations, I’m thinking only of football.”

Can has attracted serious interest from Serie A holders Juventus since last summer, but the Italians' hopes of landing him easily have been dealt a blow in recent times with the emergence of Bayern Munich throwing their hat into the ring.

You can see why Juventus want to sign Emre Can. He'd be great for them. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 7, 2018

I Bianconeri have reportedly told Can's camp that he must decide if he wants to head to Turin once his deal expires on July 1 but, with the 25-year-old waiting until this term is done and dusted, an answer won't be forthcoming.

Klopp has spoken out about wanting Can to pen fresh terms with Liverpool as he bids to retain the squad that has performed admirably so far this season.

But the German also admitted that he couldn't have any qualms about the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man due to the manner of his performances despite the uncertainty over his future.

