FanView: Everton's Calvert-Lewin Must Grasp Potential England Chance Ahead of World Cup

With three striker spots almost certainly already taken in England's World Cup squad, the fourth and final vacancy is up for grabs among the country's most talented goalscorers.

Tottenham's Harry Kane, Leicester's Jamie Vardy and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford are pretty much assured of a place on the plane to Russia, and Gareth Southgate will likely want one more hotshot among his options in the next few months.

With March's international fixtures and a trio of friendlies to come before the tournament kicks off, there's few chances remaining for many to push for a place in the Three Lions' squad.

KIM DOO-HO/GettyImages

Which is why, if selected for the clashes with the Netherlands and Italy, Dominic Calvert-Lewin cannot afford to pass up a rare opportunity.

Media reports on Thursday suggested that the Everton striker is in Southgate's thoughts for the friendlies to come at the end of this month, and it's a chance the 20-year-old can ill-afford to miss out on.

Having led the Toffees' line manfully after the club's failure to significantly replace Romelu Lukaku, Calvert-Lewin has more than earned a crack at making it at senior international level.

Hasn't earned it at all madness — Craig Riley (@CragOnTour) March 8, 2018

His work rate, pace, hold up play and versatility would be a great option for Southgate to call upon from the substitutes' bench, and being an unknown quantity at that level would surely throw a few teams' defences off as they try to grapple with the youngster.

Of course, critics will point towards Calvert-Lewin's lack of goals this term - considering the games he's played - and his still fledgling career as two major reasons why he shouldn't be part of the set up.

They only need point to another Blues player - Theo Walcott - as evidence that throwing a young star into the fray too early could have a negative impact in the long-term.

Hope so. Done more than Sturridge, Solanke, Carroll, Tammy Abraham etc — Will (@WAJG_96) March 7, 2018

(You may also be interested in Everton Striker Calvert-Lewin in Line for Maiden Senior England Call for March Friendlies)



Calvert-Lewin, however, has shown a remarkable rise through the footballing pyramid since he was signed from Sheffield United 18 months ago, and has already tasted World Cup glory by notching the winning goal in the Under-20s final last summer.

As a different option to Kane, Vardy and Rashford and the ability to produce on the biggest stage of all, Calvert-Lewin would deserve a chance to prove his credentials at the World Cup.

Providing he grasps this potential opportunity in March with both hands, the Everton starlet could force his way into the reckoning in typically robust, determined fashion.

