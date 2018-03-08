Former England Stars in Resounding Agreement Over This Year's Champions League Winners

BT pundits Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are all in agreement that the winners of this year's Champions League will once again be Real Madrid.

Los Blancos cruised past Paris Saint-Germain at the last 16 stage 5-2 on aggregate to advance to the quarter-finals, and the club appear to be over their poor form that has cut them adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Domestically Zinedine Zidane's side have put up a feeble defence of their title and will not have enough to catch the Blaugrana, but in Europe Real have been more at the races.

Despite one defeat to Tottenham in the group stages a few months ago, the Spanish heavyweights have looked strong in the competition, which they have won for the past two years running.

They were comfortable against PSG, and now the former England trio, who were acting as pundits for the game for BT, reckon Zidane's team will go on to claim an unprecedented third straight trophy.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Ferdinand believes it will be Real 'simply because of the experience and the Ronaldo factor' (via the Metro), with Lampard agreeing and Gerrard believing they are 'rightly favourites', although he also believes former club Liverpool are in with a shout.

Real made the quarters along with Liverpool, Manchester City and Juventus, and those teams will be joined by four of Manchester United or Sevilla, Roma or Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Munich or Besiktas and Barcelona or Chelsea.

