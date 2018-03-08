Napoli Stopper Pepe Reina Tipped to Sign €6m Contract With AC Milan in the Summer

AC Milan have reportedly made contact with Napoli stopper Pepe Reina and are set to secure the former Liverpool man on a €6m deal when his contract expires in the summer.

Reina failed to agree a new deal with Napoli after the club were only willing to offer him a one-year extension, and as a result clubs from across Europe have been able to approach the 35-year-old since January after his current contract entered its final six months.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan were set to officially inform Napoli of their intention to open official negotiations with the Spanish keeper this week to thrash out a deal which would see him move to the San Siro in the summer.





Whereas, reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Football Italia, on Thursday stated that a deal is all but done after Milan tabled a two-year contract which is valued at €3m-per-year and includes the potential for further bonuses - and an option for a further year extension.

Milan will likely get Pepe Reina this summer - even if he doesn't play, he's an excellent influence in the locker room. Very cheery/positive character. That helps too. — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) February 26, 2018

Milan are understood to not be bringing Reina to the club as a back-up option for Gianluigi Donnarumma as they are expecting another tumultuous summer transfer window with the player's agent Mino Raiola.

An announcement of Reina's arrival is not expected to take place in the near future as the club look to resolve the future of 19-year-old Donnarumma first, as reports have emerged that Milan are prepared to part ways with the young keeper in the summer.

Reina has played all but one of Napoli's Serie A fixtures this season and has played a pivotal role in propelling the club to the top of the table with 11 games of the campaign remaining.





