Leicester's Riyad Mahrez is reportedly edging closer to a summer exit after Roma open negotiations to bring the winger to the Serie A next season.

The 27-year-old has been pining for a move away from the King Power Stadium since the end of last season and despite being within touching distance of joining Manchester City in January, Mahrez is now tipped to be on his way to Italy, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Mahrez had reportedly agreed to join Roma last summer but a deal between the two clubs could not be struck as Leicester placed a hefty price-tag on his head, and the Italian outlet claims the Serie A side have again made contact with the player and have already agreed to personal terms.

However, no agreement has been struck with the Foxes who will once again demand a figure in excess of £50m, a £20m increase on Roma's rejected offer from the summer.

The 27-year-old's contract with Leicester runs until 2020 and despite his obvious desire to part ways with the Premier League club the Foxes have already proved that they are unwilling to budge on their valuation of the Algerian international.

Despite his longstanding intentions to make a move away from the club, Mahrez has been in outstanding form on the field for Leicester having scored ten goals and provided seven assists in 31 games across all competitions this season.

Mahrez, who has promised to give his all to the club for the remainder of the season, can add to his impressive tally when the Foxes travel to face league dwellers West Brom on Saturday.