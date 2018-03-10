Real Madrid travels to Eibar on Saturday for a La Liga match, looking to build on the momentum from a mid-week win over PSG.

Los Blancos won 2–1 in Paris on Tuesday to take the two-legged Champions League series 5–2 and advance to the quarterfinals. With Barcelona running away with the La Liga race and Real having been eliminated from the Copa del Rey, the Champions League is Madrid’s best chance at winning some silver this year.

Real is currently third in La Liga, seven points behind Atletico Madrid and 15 points behind undefeated Barca.

Eibar is eighth in the league table, two points out of Europa League qualification position.

How to watch

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.