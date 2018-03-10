Gonzalo Higuain has revealed that words from his Juventus teammate Gianluigi Buffon helped him through his goal drought earlier in the season.

The Argentine recent played a key role in Juventus' progressing in the Champions League. He scored two goals within the opening ten minutes of the first leg against Tottenham in Turin before scoring the opening goal during his side's 2-1 comeback victory against Tottenham at Wembley which sent them through to the quarter finals of the competition.

Reflecting on the game, Higuain admitted at was a great accomplishment for his side to win on such a big occasion. He told Argentina radio station Radio Continental (via Football Italia): "It was a complicated game, as we knew it was going to be difficult.

"But after they scored the opening goal at Wembley, we were still well in it and we did well to win at a legendary stadium like Wembley.”

The striker then went onto reflect on a pivotal moment in his season which came after Juventus' 6-2 win over Udinese in October. He failed to score in the route which meant he had scored just two goals in a run of nine games, however he revealed Buffon had some wise words for him after the game.

He added: “A crucial moment for me this season was the game against Udinese. We won 6-2 and I didn’t score any goals, but Buffon came up to me and said I inhabited the values of the team to win. Buffon’s words really helped me, as even if I hadn’t scored a goal, he really touched me.

“I always put myself up to the challenge and think that if you set yourself limits, you risk going backwards rather than forwards.

“I have a great rapport with Gigi and admired him even before than as a player, the way he trains. He gave me a strong hug and someone like him deserves to win the Champions League.”

Having been Champions League finalists in two of the last three seasons, Juve will be looking to finally get their hands on the trophy this season after coming through a tough test against Tottenham.