Man City CEO Reveals Reasoning Behind Targeting Guardiola & Outlines Club's Desire To Be the Best

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has offered an insight into how the Premier League leaders are run on and off the field of play.

Soriano spoke at length to Argentinian news outlet Ole about a number of topics such as the potential for growth at City and why the club opted to bring Pep Guardiola in as manager 18 months ago.

Speaking about how the club enticed ex-Barcelona and Bayern boss Guardiola to the Etihad, Soriano explained how the club's billionaire owners wanted to sign up a manager who would insist on playing football the right way.

He said: "Pep is the coach that best represents that style and the kind of football we are looking for at our club, and we have players with capacity and level, such as Aguero and De Bruyne, among others, who can carry that idea forward.

"When I was Barcelona's CEO, the objective was to reach the Champions League semi-final each year. We thought: 'If we do things right, in two of the next four semi-finals we will advance to the final and if we continue working well, one of them will win it.'

"It takes time but we are on that path."

City have seen a truly extraordinary turnover and a massive increase in revenue streams since Sheikh Mansour took up the reins back in 2008, and are now the team with the fourth-biggest income in world football.

In an interview with Argentina's Olé, Manchester City CEO, Ferran Soriano, has outlined his vision for the club. pic.twitter.com/rqEh4wxsIJ — City Watch (@City_Watch) March 9, 2018

Soriano put that down to the plan that City have had in place over the past decade and sees no reason why they cannot become bigger than Real Madrid and Barcelona in this particular bout.

He said: "In the world ranking of the clubs with the highest revenues we appear in fourth place, behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

"We were the ones who grew the most in recent years. But we are not satisfied. We want to be the best and that goes hand in hand with sports."

Ferran Soriano: “In our league match against Arsenal, of the total audience percentage only 3% were spectators from England. The other, the 97% were watching the game from other countries. We must conquer them.” pic.twitter.com/t0jNlf4t7P — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) March 9, 2018

Soriano went on to add that Guardiola's and City's plans would not be carried out if not for the world-class players on the pitch, and stated that it was a necessity for the club to continue attracting the best to Manchester to continue their growth commercially.

He added: "An example is Kun (Sergio Aguero), one of our players most loved by our fans. If you could see the number of Kun fans in Singapore, in Malaysia, you could not believe it. Not even in Argentina, of course.

"Everything is so globalised that in Asia, for example, Aguero is a symbol of our team as much as it is in England."