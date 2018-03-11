AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma is 'likely' to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Italian publication La Repubblica.

The 19-year-old is a continuous source of speculation, and there's hardly a big club across Europe that hasn't been linked with his name.

The feeling is that Donnarumma will leave San Siro at the end of the season in search of a new challenge, and that notion is certainly something Mino Raiola wants to achieve for his client.

It is no secret that Raiola wants to secure a big money move for Donnarumma, and recently he even threatened to get the contract his client signed anulled on the grounds of unfair psychological pressure.

Raiola said, as quoted by Calciomercato: "If he’d asked me, I’d told him to leave AC Milan. He decided to stay at the club but if he wants I am ready to find a new team for him."

Raiola is notorious for looking after his clients better than anyone else and has been the master puppeteer behind huge deals in recent times such as Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic moving to Manchester United.

La Repubblica claim that it could take as much as €50m to prize him away from the Rossoneri, which would be a world record amount for a goalkeeper.

Meanwhile Milan have supposedly been eyeing up a move for Napoli star Pepe Reina as a possible replacement for Donnarumma - the Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the season.