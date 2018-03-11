Man Utd Fans Full of Praise for Romelu Lukaku Following Passionate Celebration of Rashford Goal

Manchester United fans were full of praise for star forward Romelu Lukaku following the Red Devils’ vital 2-1 victory over arch rivals Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime; but not specifically for the Belgium international’s impressive performance.

Lukaku was instrumental in allowing United to get an early foothold in yesterday’s game, earning an assist for Marcus Rashford’s opener, before playing a pivotal role for Rashford’s second of the afternoon.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The big Belgian bullied Reds centre back Dejan Lovren in an aerial duel in the 13th minute, winning a measured flick on which fell directly in the path of Rashford.

The England international headed the ball into his stride, before skilfully chopping young Trent Alexander-Arnold onto his right foot and expertly finishing into the bottom right.

I like how Lukaku celebrations is becoming the new De Gea celebrations except that we still have De Gea celebrations — Adi🍍 (@AdiUnited_) March 11, 2018

It was a similar story for the second, with Lukaku again beating Lovren in the air putting Juan Mata clean through. Mata was ultimately beaten to the ball, but Rashford was on hand to put United two up inside 25 minutes.

There should be a dedicated twitter account which just posts lukaku's celebration gifs after every goal. — PogBoom (@Pau1Po6ba) March 10, 2018

However, as good as Lukaku’s performance was, United fans seemed to be more impressed with the passion he showed after Rashford secured his first brace since his Premier League debut against Arsenal two seasons ago.

Romelu Lukaku. Our passion merchant. Can't wait for gifs of his celebration for Rashford's 2nd goal. 😂 #mufc — ηαтнαηιєℓ (@Nattie_Best) March 10, 2018

Reminiscent of his celebration against Crystal Palace on Monday night after Nemanja Matic’s last gasp winner, the 24-year-old fell to his knees and fiercely pounded the ground.

I love Lukaku’s celebrations every time we score. The guy loves United and I fucking love him @RomeluLukaku9 ❤️🔥 — UnitedThoughts (@UnitedThoughts7) March 10, 2018

It was a great showing of passion, hunger and desire from the striker and a welcomed sight for United fans, who dually went to social media to praise the Belgian.

(You may also be interested in '4 Things We Learned From Manchester United's Crucial Victory Over Liverpool at Old Trafford')

That win puts United firmly in the driving seat now to secure second place with eight games left to play. They’ve now moved five points ahead of Liverpool, but still sit 12 points behind local rivals City, with the chances of knocking them off of their perch looking very slim.