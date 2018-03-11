Tottenham Hotspur Star Harry Kane Forced Off With Apparent Ankle Injury in Game at Vitality Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur's main man Harry Kane has been forced off with an apparent ankle injury, after a heavy collision between the England international and Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

In the 34th minute of Tottenham's tricky away game at the Vitality Stadium, Kane collided with the Bournemouth number one in the penalty area; seemingly rolling his ankle in the process.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After receiving treatment on the pitch, it was decided that the 24-year-old would not be able to play, and was thus replaced by Erik Lamela.

It is unclear at to what the extent of the injury is but due to the player's previous history of ankle injuries, this latest ailment will be a cause of great concern for the Tottenham Hotspur faithful.

BREAKING: Harry Kane has injured his right ankle as he scored a goal but was flagged offside. A contact injury for the Tottenham star.



Kane has walked off down the tunnel and Erik Lamela comes on. Huge worry for England and Spurs #BOUTOT 1-0 | #PLonNBC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 11, 2018

The 24-year-old England international has been in astonishing form this season, scoring an incredible 35 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions; with 24 of his goals coming in the English Premier League.