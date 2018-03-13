Dortmund Ace Calls for Permanent Batshuayi Deal As On-Loan Star Continues Fine Scoring Form

Marco Reus has urged Borussia Dortmund to turn Michy Batshuayi's loan move into a permanent deal once the 2017/18 campaign ends.

The Germany international was quoted by ESPN as he explained why Die Borussen should take the chance to try and land the striker permanently from Chelsea after his good start to life at Signal Iduna Park.

Batshuayi has plundered seven goals in nine matches since he completed a six-month temporary switch from Stamford Bridge to Dortmund, with braces against FC Koln, Frankfurt and Atalanta all proving to be decisive in helping his new club achieve victory in those three contests.

And Reus, who himself penned a new deal to commit his future to Dortmund recently, wants his team to bring the 24-year-old Belgium international to central Europe permanently if they can strike a deal with Chelsea.

He said: "I'd be very pleased if Michy were to stay. He's shown how important he can be for us."

Batshuayi had struggled to make an impact in west London during his 18-month career under Antonio Conte as he failed to prise the starting striker berth off Diego Costa and then summer arrival Alvaro Morata.

That would be the smart thing to do — yer a wizard harry (@iamalexisXD) March 12, 2018

(You may also be interested in Marco Reus Reveals Key Reasons Behind Decision to Sign New Long-Term Deal at Borussia Dortmund)



The attacker wanted more regular minutes on the field to book his place on Belgium's plane for the World Cup in Russia this summer and, after a transfer merry-go-round involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Olivier Giroud, was granted his request.

It is unclear if Dortmund will try and sign Batshuayi from the reigning Premier League champions in the close season, and sporting director Michael Zorc declined to publically acknowledge that he would try to do so when asked by Sport Bild.

He said: "It's clear that we will have a good setup for this position next season."

Reports in Germany have alleged that Dortmund would have to fork out around £53m if they wished to sign Batshuayi permanently, and it remains to be seen if they'd have the funds necessary to do so.

